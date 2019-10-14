Deputies searching for missing South Carolina man with dementia

article

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly man.

Mace Dubose, 83, was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at his home on Society Hill Road near the intersection of Cashua Ferry Road.

Family members tell the sheriff's office that Dubose may be suffering from dementia and that someone may have picked him up by car.

Anyone with information about where Dubose may be is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 398-4920 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.