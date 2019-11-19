Deputies searching for missing York County woman who suffers from dementia

article

The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 65-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Debbie Burton was last seen in the area of 3832 Wilson Chapel Road in Sharon.

Burton is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Burton was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans, deputies said.

Anyone with information on Burton's whereabouts is asked to please call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059 or 911.