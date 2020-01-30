Deputies seek help in identifying driver that struck SC school crossing officer

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver who knowingly struck a school crossing officer and fled the scene.

The incident happened at 7:42 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 outside Charleston Charter School for Math and Science locatedt at 1002 King Street.

According to the sheriff's office, the crossing officer had just finished crossing some children outside the school and was still in the crosswalk with her stop sign raised when a vehicle approached.

The sedan was captured on surveillance accelerating toward the crossing officer, who still had the right of way, and made contact with her. Instead of stopping, the car continued to push forward despite the crossing officer's pleas to stop, brushing her as it went by and sped away. The crossing officer suffered minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small four-door sedan, likely a Honda Civic or similar. It's believed to have paper tags. The driver was described as a black female in her 30s and wearing at the time a blue blazer and pink or purple top.

If you know anything about this car or the identity of its driver, you're asked to please call the sheriff's office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.