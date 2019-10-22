Desert Storm veteran seeks help funding dog's life-saving surgery

article

An animal rescue hopes to help a Desert Storm veteran who sought funding assistance for her dog who is in dire need of surgery.

A woman named Deborah gave Zora a second chance at life when she adopted her from Karma Rescue. The seven-year-old pit bull was surrendered as a puppy.

Karma Rescue is a trusted charity that has been featured on FOX 11 for years. The charity is part of FOX 11's Pet Project that showcases pets available for adoption on Good Day LA.

Zora suffers from a tumor and torn ACL. The charity asks for help with Zora's surgery, which amounts to about $6,000.

Karma Rescue is doing a special 24-hour fundraiser to help.

For more information or to donate visit Karma Rescue's Facebook page or website.