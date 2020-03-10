Despite multiple warrants, repairman accused of scamming customers remains at large

The repairman at the center of several FOX 46 investigations is not only banned from working in North Carolina; he also has several warrants out for his arrest.

FOX 46 independently confirmed John Jackson’s address is in North Carolina, but several police departments said they believe he lives out of state.

“Last known address we're familiar with is South Carolina,” said Robert Tufano with CMPD.

FOX 46 confirmed John Jackson lives in North Carolina about 15 minutes from our news station. We went to his home to get answers and get results for his former customers. They told FOX 46 Jackson would take money for repair jobs he either botched or never finished.

In November, we confronted Jackson when we hired him for a fake repair job; he ran away from us. Our investigation led to a flood of complaints to the Attorney General’s office.

In February, Attorney General Josh Stein won a lawsuit against Jackson.

“He is banned from doing repair work in North Carolina,” Stein said.

FOX 46 called the victims with the good news.

“Wow that is awesome!” said Emily Chatham.

I appreciate all of your work, and all the work that FOX 46 has done to help stop him, said Matilda Eddy, another victim.

Jackson, however, still has more than a dozen warrants out for his arrest.

“Anytime you have somebody out there that's doing this essentially with impunity, I'd be frustrated too,” said Robert Tufano with CMPD.

It begs the question, however: why isn’t Jackson behind bars?

Tufano explained, “to this point, he's managed to allude us, but it's not through some tremendous effort.”

Tufano said they’ve tried numerous times to arrest Jackson, to no avail.

“You have Crimestoppers that made it a priority,” he said, “There's a $1,000 reward for anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts.”

FOX 46 relayed the news of the reward to the victims we’ve interviewed.

We will continue to follow this story.