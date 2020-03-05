Despite promises, CATS riders say they're still waiting hours for bus

Despite assurances that delays to one particular bus route would be alleviated once construction on the route was completed, CATS riders say they're still waiting hours to get where they need to go.

When FOX 46 covered the story back in February, a CATS spokeswoman said construction on Remount Road was to blame for the hold up on bus numebr two's route.

In that same conversation, they said the route would be back to normal by now, bus as FOX 46 saw Wednesday evening, that's not the case.

6:33 p.m. was the scheduled time for bus two's arrival near Bradford Drive Wednesday, but FOX 46 recorded a time-lapse showing the bus was late yet again.

"It doesn't make any sense and I find out they're blaming it on the detour for Remount Road, which Remount Road was supposed to be closed until February 24. Now it's closed a whole month, so now they're going to give us the same excuse, rider Tameka Green said.

Last month, FOX 46 was standing at bus two on the Scaley Bark route. A CATS spokeswoman said the bus was late because of construction on Remount Road which was scheduled to be finished on February 24.

On Wednesday, we went to the location and recorded this sign citing the construction will go on until the 23rd of March.

"I don't know which lie is the truth, but I just know I'm just tired. It's aggravating," Green said.

Green reached out to FOX 46 to get results after her bus was four hours late. This week, she waited for two hours on the same bus. She doesn't think the construction is to blame.

"If you guys are lacking drivers or something. You guys need to figure out what you're going to do as far as the number two is concerned because there are people who take this transit every single day. You need to figure out what you're going to do. You're on your job, we're trying to get to ours."

FOX 46 did send an email to CATS asking for another update on when this route will start running on time. As of now, we haven't heard back.