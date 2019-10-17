Detectives say woman found dead on Freedom Drive was murdered

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police say the person found dead on Freedom Drive Wednesday night was killed.

The investigation was ruled a homicide Thursday. Officers were called to the 3100 block of Freedom Drive at 5:50 p.m. where a woman's body was found near a building.

DEATH INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY AFTER BODY FOUND IN SHOPPING CENTER

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 61-year-old Jennifer Ann Banner. Next of kin notification has been made.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective Penden, the lead detective on the homicide, or another Homicide Unit Detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.