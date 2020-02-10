Diabetic pilots waiting on FAA to let them fly commercial

More than three months after the Federal Aviation Administration announced pilots can now fly commercial planes, in addition to being able to fly privately, applications for the required medical certificate remain in limbo, a FOX 46 investigation found.

The American Diabetes Association said Monday it was “concerned” at the “lack of response by the FAA to these pilots.”

Chris Hanrahan is one of the pilots affected.

“Flying aircraft is like my time in church,” he said. “It’s when I’m at the most peace.”

Hanrahan has been a private pilot for 16 years. He has set his sights on flying commercially but says, despite interest from at least three airlines in Charlotte, government red tape is preventing him from even applying.

“I can’t do anything,” said Hanrahan. “I’m in a holding pattern and it’s very tiring.”

PILOT SAYS FAA WON'T LET HIM FLY, DESPITE NEW RULES

As FOX 46 first reported last year, Hanrahan has type 1 diabetes. Up until 2015, the FAA has blocked insulin-treated diabetics from flying commercially. Five years after the FAA said would consider certifying diabetics to fly commercial aircraft, that still hasn’t happened, despite a shortage of pilots.

“This is not a medical certificate just for recreational use,” said Hanrahan. “This is the ability for us to work and provide for ourselves and our families.”

“I’ve always told him that his illness doesn’t define him and that he can do anything,” said his mother, Debra, in tears. “Now, we’re circling the airport again. Nobody’s giving us clearance to land.”

The FAA has expressed concern about the “risk of subtle or sudden incapacitation due to hypoglycemia,” or low blood sugar. Last November, a month after Hanrahan spoke out to FOX 46, the FAA released a new formal protocol. Citing medical advancements, the FAA said insulin-treated diabetic pilots can receive special issuance medical certificates – a requirement to fly commercial.

“I believe that it was the fact that FOX 46 became involved and did a news story on this,” said Hanrahan.

The FAA highlighted Hanrahan’s story on its employee website with the headline: “Diabetic pilots cleared for commercial takeoff.” And yet, more than three months later, and two months after Hanrahan applied, he says he hasn’t received his medical certificate or even a response from the FAA.

“I’d like to let the FAA know they’re hurting people by their inaction,” said Hanrahan.

Merilee Riely, a private pilot and flight instructor, agrees.

“Yeah, it’s a little frustrating,” she said.

Riely developed type 1 diabetes in 1996. That diagnosis cost her a job as a commercial pilot. She calls it “discrimination.”

“I’ve been told time and time again that they would never, ever allow type one diabetics to fly,” she said. “Why is this so scary for them? I don’t know. I don’t get it. It’s very discriminatory.”

Riely applied for a medical certificate in December. Two months later, she says she too was met with silence.

“I can’t imagine what else they’re doing,” she said of the FAA. “They’re stalling. Why they’re stalling? I don’t know.”

“Just give us an answer,” she added. “That’s what we’re looking for.”

Since November, the FAA says it received 10 new applications from insulin-treated diabetic pilots. Officials say they are “working toward” having those special issuance medical certificate applications processed within three months on a case-by-case basis.

The medical certificates are valid for between six months and a year, starting from the time the FAA issues it, officials said.

“The protocol is new,” said FAA spokesperson Kathleen Berger. “It has been just 90 days since it was effective on November 7 [2019]. We are reviewing the first cases and we will have a better estimate of turn-around time for initial review soon.”

For Hanrahan, it’s not soon enough. The clouds aren’t just his church, they’re his cubicle, and he’s waiting to work.

“We’re not leper’s and we’re not impeded by our illness,” he said.

Last year, the lead endocrinologist for Novant Health told FOX 46 as long as patients monitor blood sugar levels, there are no restrictions on what they can do. That includes flying a plane.

American Diabetes Association Statement

The American Diabetes Association’s position is that any person with diabetes should be granted the opportunity of an individual assessment to determine whether they are qualified to perform the particular position. Blanket bans prohibiting people with diabetes or insulin-treated diabetes from performing a job are never medically appropriate. Certainly, not all people with diabetes are qualified to fly a plane, but then again, not all people are qualified either. All people with diabetes should be afforded the opportunity to be evaluated on their individual qualifications.

The American Diabetes Association submitted formal comments to the Federal Aviation Administration in the Federal Register when the FAA published its new detailed protocol for assessing insulin-treated pilots. The Association has heard from several pilots who applied under the new protocol when it was published in November and have not yet received a decision on their application, months later. The Association is concerned at the lack of response by the FAA to these pilots.