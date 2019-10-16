Diagnosed with breast cancer at 29, Charlotte woman advocates for early mammograms

For Wren Bauver and Danny Morrobel, eight years of being together has been the easiest part, but admittedly Bauver told FOX 46, “I would say we've had a bunch of ups and downs.”

Six months after the college sweethearts got engaged, they got news they were not prepared to hear.

“It was probably the most traumatizing day of my life when I got the phone call,” Bauver said.

At just 29 years old, Bauver found out she had breast cancer.

“When we got that call, just having the shock of that,” Morrobel said, “but we were blindsided.”

“Yeah, because every other time it was benign, benign, benign,” Bauver said, “and then just one day it wasn't.”

Nearly two years after their engagement, after already going through treatment, Bauver got more bad news.

“I have a very aggressive cancer,” Bauver said. “After a double mastectomy and radiation, I now have five tumors in my breast and that disease has traveled to my lungs, making it stage four triple negative metastatic breast cancer.”

This time, she took her hair before chemo could.

“I decided to go to the salon, and take it before cancer could take it,” she said, “and that was a really powerful moment for me.”

She posted video online of her hairdresser shaving her head. In that moment, Bauver says she felt empowered; it’s not like that every day, however.

“I know I'm not alone,” she said, “but sometimes it's hard being the "sick girl" at only 30 years old.”

Bauver can’t help but think, if mammograms were encouraged at a younger age, how would that have impacted her?

One of her doctors, plastic surgeon Theodore Nyame, says some women should get mammograms earlier in life.

“Most women over the age of 40 who are being screened think they're at risk for breast cancer,” Nyame said, “however, women under the age of 40 with a very strong history of breast cancer should be getting screened earlier.”

Bauver, who teaches at Winget Park Elementary, says students and staff wear pink on what they now affectionately call “Wren’s day.”

“Optimism is always around,” said Morrobel. “You just have to look for it and be open to it,” he said.

Morrobel and Bauver decided, after two years of waiting, they’re finally going to tie the knot. Taste testing wedding cake in the kitchen of their home, they’d probably both say time is previous, but they cannot wait to be husband and wife.

“I couldn't have been blessed with a better person to just keep my head held high,” Bauver said looking at her fiancé, “and I really do love him so much.”

The couple says they’re not going to be able to have the destination wedding they dreamed of because of treatment and the medical bills that come with it, but with 100 guests on the way to their wedding in November, they’re touched they can share their wedding with the people they love.