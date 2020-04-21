Dilworth restaurant able to bring several employees back into work

A local restaurant still waiting for their small business loan has managed to get dozens of workers back on the job.

Matt Wohlfarth, owner of Dilworth in South Charlotte, is getting a little creative with now launching a makeshift grocery store inside of his restaurant.

He says it's been exciting to see the employees back to work and ready to make money. This was all possible from the to-go patrons.

“People walk up and they're like ‘oh yeah, how many toilet paper rolls can I get?’"

Since the coronavirus has essentially shut down America, Wohlfarth is one of several small business owners who went through the motions of laying off employees.

“We had seen it happen other places but we were just hoping it wouldn't happen here but then it did,” owner Wohlfarth said.

Wohlfarth has 93 employees, but as of two weeks ago, there were only nine working. Just this week, 32 employees are back here at Dilworth making Togo orders for patrons.

“It's awesome to see them coming back and smiling because no one wanted to sit home this whole time.”

Some of the employees are back, and the good news is they are back because of community support and restaurant savings--no loans or government assistance just yet.

Wohlfarth says they are expecting the PPP funding from the government but it hasn't come in.

