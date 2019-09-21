Dilworth Smoothie King customer says service dog got her kicked out

article

A customer who was trying to make a purchase inside of a Smoothie King at Kenilworth Commmons in Dilworth says she was refused service and told to leave after entering the store with her service dog on Saturday.

Sarah Rojas was with her two ten-year-old children when the incident occurred. Rojas alerted FOX 46, who in turn got results from Smoothie King, who shortly thereafter released a statement.

"We are aware of the situation that occurred at our franchise store today. Our goal is to create a welcoming, in-store experience for our guests, and we have a policy in place to ensure service pets are permitted inside. We are in communication with the guest and taking appropriate action to ensure this situation is resolved.."

Rojas says she was "demandingly" was told to leave the store by a young male behind the counter. She told the employee it was discriminatory and against federal law not to serve her or treat her as a customer simply because she has a service dog but was still told to leave.