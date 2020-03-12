Disabled vet who got help from Panthers on accessibility issue following FOX 46 report passes away

article

Jack Campbell, a Vietnam veteran and “die-hard” Panthers since day one, passed away from a lung disease Tuesday night, his daughter told FOX 46. He was 73.

Campbell’s daughter, Holly Prychodko, advocated for better handicap accessibility at Bank of America Stadium after her father, a Permanent Seat License owner for 26 years, was confined a wheelchair. Prychodko reached out to FOX 46 last August for help after her father could no longer get to the seat he owned.

The family was told their only option was to pay an extra $200 a game to sit in an indoor climate-controlled area, Prychodko said.

RELATED STORIES:

The next day team owner David Tepper responded.

Advertisement

“I actually sent that story by FOX 46, I saw yesterday on Twitter, I sent that story about that veteran to my assistant just to check that out,” Tepper said. “So, to tell you the truth, I’m on top of that.”

Campbell, never one to miss a home game, attended his last in a team suite. He attended the season opener with his daughter last September and was welcomed by the TopCats.

“He’s loving it,” Prychodko said at the time. “He has the biggest smile on his face. I have to calm him down some. He’s just so happy to be here.”

The last photo taken of Cambell that was sent to FOX 46 showed him in a hospital bed – with a Panthers blanket, a Panthers Ave street sign and a Keep Pounding flag.

Campbell’s funeral - “Jack’s last party,” as his family calls it – is Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Indian Trail.