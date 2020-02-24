District court judge says bond for suspect in deadly hit-and-run was too low

In a matter of hours, a man accused of driving drunk and killing a 24-year-old was released from jail. Now, he's set to be arrested again.

A judge released Michael Lambe on a $100,000 bond Monday morning, but following his release, a district court judge said Lambe's bail was set too low and ordered him back in jail. Lambe is accused in a hit-and-run that left a man dead in east Charlotte.

"Based on the nature of the charge, in and of itself, the court determines a flight risk and danger to the community," the judge said

Lambe's attorney argued against the judge's decision in court Monday, despite Lambe's DUI history.

CHARLOTTE BUSINESS HONORING EMPLOYEE KILLED IN OVERNIGHT HIT-AND-RUN

"Judge we haven't had any notice. The state wants to. I think we have the right to be heard if they want to file a request. They've known about the bond since Thursday," his attorney said.

FOX 46 went to Lambe's home Monday to see if he had been arrested. No one came to the door, but we found Amazon packages waiting.

Advertisement

As for the victim's friends, they're holding on to any memory they have the 24-year-old.

"This is the last place a lot of people have seen Franklin," friend and co-worker Jasmine Barnes said.

Leal was an employee at the Lucky Dog off Thrift Road in Charlotte and tonight his co-workers tell FOX 46. They plan to honor Franklin by naming their new patio after him.

"You can see the weight being lifted off of our shoulders," Barnes said.

Lambe could be back in court as early as Tuesday.

