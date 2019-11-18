'Do not approach this suspect!' Man wanted in connection to Iredell County murder

article

A search is underway for a man connected to a murder that happened in Iredell County Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies are actively searching for Pierson Worth Colbert, 23, who is a suspect in a homicide that occurred in northern Iredell County.

Colbert was last seen driving an older model Nissan Sentra, light in color, in the northern end of the county, deputies said. Colbert could also be operating a 1996 GMC Sonoma truck, dark green in color, with tag number PCB-2545. The vehicle has a toolbox in the rear of the truck, they said.

Colbert is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said if you spot Colbert, do not approach him. Anyone with information on Colbert's whereabouts is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100 or 911.