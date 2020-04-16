Doctors, nurses cheer as coronavirus patients released from hospital

article

Doctors and nurses at multiple Advocate Aurora Health hospitals in southern Wisconsin cheered several coronavirus patients as they were released earlier this week.

According to Advocate Aurora, the system surpassed its 1,000th coronavirus patient discharge this week as well.

“This milestone is an important reminder of the excellent care our team provides and the hard work, commitment and focus it’s taken to reach this point,” said Dr. Gary Stuck, chief medical officer of Advocate Aurora Health. “We’re so proud of how our doctors, nurses and team members have risen to meet this historic challenge, and we’re grateful for their service and sacrifice. But the work isn’t over, and the public must continue to do their part by practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible. There will be more milestones to come, both happy and tragic. And our actions now will determine how much celebrating or grieving we do later. We’re all in this together.”

In Cudahy, 40-year-old Christopher Macintosh of South Milwaukee was discharged from Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore on Tuesday. Macintosh told Aurora he is looking forward to being home with his wife and three sons. He also told nurses that when he is back to full health, he’d love to become a hospital volunteer at South Shore.

In Grafton, 81-year-old Wynonia Payne of Milwaukee was discharged on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at other patients who were discharged from Advocate Aurora locations in Illinois:

Carmen Benabe, 86: Benabe was brought to the emergency room at Advocate Illinois Masonic on Good Friday. On Tuesday, Benabe’s family was able to take her home. Her family says her discharge is nothing short of a miracle. Benabe is looking forward to reuniting with family, recovering in the comfort of her home with them nearby, and enjoying homecooked Puerto Rican meals.

Paul Richards, 69: Richards, a retired Chicago firefighter and a Vietnam veteran, survived on a ventilator for 2 weeks, until he was excavated this past weekend. Upon leaving Advocate Trinity Hospital, Richards stated, “It was like being in Vietnam. Everyone responded with no hesitation. Everyone stepped up to do what they had to do and put their lives on the line to care for me.”

Joseph Ciarlette, 53: Ciarlette was discharged from Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., on Tuesday.

Beatriz Newcomb, 41: Newcomb was discharged from Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, Ill. after nearly a week of hospitalization. She says she is excited to see her husband and continue her recovery at home with her family.

As of Tuesday afternoon, over 3,500 Wisconsinites have tested positive for coronavirus while 170 have died due to coronavirus-complications.