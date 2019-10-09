Doctors, retailers continue to debate issue of vaping-related lung illnesses

Vaping has been a contentious topic particularly when it comes to the health problems associated with it. Right now, doctors and researchers are continuing to look into the causes of what they call vaping-related lung illnesses.

“We've got 800 cases at least, a dozen at least deaths. We have millions of Americans that are smoking, vaping THC and nicotine products. I think this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said pediatric pulmonologist Dr. Jeffery Cleary at Levine Children’s Hospital.

But not all believe vaping is bad. Vape shop owner Suhail Thaker would say the opposite.

“I mean, the misconception right now is that everybody's saying that vaping is killing; it's destroying lives. I think it's the opposite. It's actually saving lives. There's so many millions of people that have switched from cigarettes to vaping and have seen a lot of health improvements,” Thaker said.

That was Andrew Doss' goal: To get off cigarettes. He vaped for nine months and went to the hospital when he developed a cough.

“‘You've got a collapsed lung.’ They asked me if I had been in an accident, and I told them that I had just coughed,” Doss said.

Doctors told Doss his injury was all because of vaping.

“I didn't know this could happen. Worst case, I figured it would be as dangerous as cigarettes. Cigarettes don't put you in the hospital with collapsed lungs,” Doss said.

The CDC is still studying what's exactly sending people to the hospital with lung injuries

“These patients have difficulty getting air in and out of their longs because those small airways are so damaged and swollen that they're having a hard time breathing,” Cleary said.

The CDC's latest findings suggest products containing THC play a role in the outbreak, but no single product or substance has been linked to all lung injury cases.

“I was more than addicted. I was heavily addicted,” said Luka Kinard.

Kinard helped sound the alarm nationally on the addictive nature of e-cigarettes after a seizure sent him to the hospital.

“I actually went to rehab for a few days. I was addicted to nicotine for about a year and a half,” he said.

“He went from being a straight a student to having Fs. He became explosive,” said Kelly Kinard, Luka’s mom.

He now shares his story with other students in an effort to curb teen vaping.

NC Attorney General Josh Stein has been working against companies he says are targeting teens and kids.

“80 to 90 percent of kids who do the e-cigs, do it because of the flavors,” Stein said.

Stein became the first state attorney general to sue e-cigarette maker Juul along with nine other e-cig manufacturers. He wants to take flavored cartridges off store shelves.

“The nicotine concentration is much more potent in an e-cigarette than it is in a traditional cigarette,” he said.

But again, this all depends on the product.

“In this whole product, it's 0.6 percent nicotine,” Thaker said. “People don't get addicted to this stuff. It's the nicotine that gets people.”

On the flip side, one Juul pod can contain five percent nicotine according to the company, it's designed to replace one pack of cigarettes.

The 800-pound giant at the center of the vaping debate has rolled out a number of changes in an effort to keep their product out of the hands of minors.

One is a point of sale system. They're now selling and mandating their retailers use. It scans IDs, prohibits bulk purchases and if the purchaser is underage. It automatically cancels the transaction and won't allow a manual override.

“It could help but there's like a bigger level to this that they're not seeing,” Thaker said.

Some say most minors are buying vape products at convenience stores and they believe that’s where the problem lies.