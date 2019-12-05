Doctors stress flu vaccine after virus kills 4 in SC

State officials in South Carolina confirm a fourth person has died from the flu this season. The news comes as the CDC tracks the spread of the virus across the south.

“We’re right at the outset of elevation of flu activity,” said Dr. Jason Fishel with Atrium Health’s Mecklenburg Medical Group in Ballantyne.

It’s the time of year when many people get sick. Fishel is seeing more patients with respiratory illness and the flu.

“It’s serious and it can infect younger and healthier people,” explained Fishel. The virus should be taken seriously because the number of reported cases will likely only continue to climb.

Last year in North Carolina 208 people died from the flu. So far, this year, one death has been contributed to the flu.

“This is the time where we are about to hit peak season in the next couple of months and if you get vaccinated you should be covered through that time,” said Fishel.

He stresses that the flu vaccine is your best defense. Once you get yours it’s imperative to practice good health hygiene and that includes washing your hands.

Advertisement

“If you have a cough cover it in a sleeve or a tissue,” Fishel said. It’s also important to eat healthy and exercise.

If you get sick stay home until you’re fever free for at least 24 hours and if you feel like you’ve come down with the flu contact your doctor immediately.