Dog found with no ears, gashes, bite marks in possible York County dogfighting case

Deputies in York County are investigating after an abandoned dog was found with huge gashes in his head and covered in dog bites. They believe the pit bull could be connected to a possible dogfighting case.

The Director of the Humane Society in York County, Melanie Beth Knapp, says she got a look at the pictures that weren't released and that the dog has a long road to recovery.

Sadly, this is the second time they've seen something like this in the county so far this year and FOX 46 is told the injuries to the pit bull terrier are even worse than people realize.

“The ears are gone. Removed. One fell off as they were moving him into the car,” Knapp said.

Knapp says she’s been in contact with animal control about the injuries to this dog. York County deputies believe it may have been part of a dogfighting ring.

“It’s hard to place them, it's hard to rehabilitate him. It will take years, if this dog has been around other dogs, it will take years for him to be around other dogs,” Knapp said.

We didn't have to go far to see dogs with similar injuries. Knapp says this dog came in after being attacked by coyotes and it gives a sense of comparison.

For the terrier, the injuries are more extensive. Knapp believes it's a sign of repeated abuse.

“I’m so happy this dog is living, because it looks like it shouldn't have been,” she said.

That dog was found off of Ratchford Road, according to officials. Deputies are still trying to figure out if it was dumped there or if there was a nearby dogfighting operation.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call York County Crimestoppers.

