Dog-killing toxic algae found at greenway lake in York County

Officials say they have found toxic algae at Anne Springs Close Greenway's Lake Frances in York County.

Anne Springs Close Greenway and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed the presence of blue-green algae at the lake.

Water treatment is already underway.

"As a reminder, all dogs should remain on leash while enjoying the Greenway trails. There is no swimming in our lakes and ponds, and we encourage dog owners to refrain from allowing dogs to drink from these areas. Thank you for your cooperation as we work to keep the Greenway safe and enjoyable for all," Anne Springs Close Greenway posted on its Facebook.

Toxic blue-green algae has been linked to death in dogs that came in contact with it since last month.