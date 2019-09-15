Dog mimics 'old school' siren at nearby fire station

A dog that lives near a New York fire station learned to mimic the "old school" alarm used by firefighters.

The dog, named Tyson, lives with his owner Richard Corbett, who is the former chief of the Long Beach Fire Department.

Corbett, now the department's public information officer, lives near the neighboring Point Lookout-Lido Fire Department. He said the station uses a siren that alerts their firefighters and EMTs to an alarm in addition to text messages and pagers.

Meanwhile, Tyson has learned to howl along to the alarm every time it sounds.

"The horn/siren is an 'old school' alerting system loved by many... including this pooch," Corbett wrote on the Long Beach Fire Department's Facebook page.