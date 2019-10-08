Dog saves Vietnam veteran from house fire in SC

article

A very good boy saved the life of his owner after a devastating house fire broke out in the middle of the night, according to the City of Beaufort and Town of Port Royal Fire Department.

The department said a fire broke out around 1 a.m. Monday at Brian Rand's home. Rand said his dog, Curly, pushed on him with his nose several times until he woke up. Rand says he walked into the hallway, saw heavy smoke and immediately grabbed Curly to run outside where he immediately called 911.

Half of Rand’s home was destroyed but firefighters were able to save his medals from his service during the Vietnam War. Rand says the roof would’ve collapsed on him if Curly hadn’t awakened him.

Good job Curly!

The Associated Press contributed to this report.