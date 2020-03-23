Dollar General to hire up to 50,000 employees to support operations during COVID-19 outbreak

article

As the heightened demand for household essentials continues across the country amid COVID-19 concerns, Dollar General plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April.

“We believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”

Dollar General currently operates more than 16,300 stores in 45 states, and approximately 75 percent of the American population is within five miles of a Dollar General.

The Company also operates 17 traditional distribution centers, five DG Fresh cold storage facilities and its private fleet network.

Candidates can learn more about a variety of opportunities across the Dollar General network and apply for available openings by clicking here.

In the past five years, Dollar General has added approximately 35,000 net new jobs to the American economy, growing its workforce from 105,000 employees in February 2015 to more than 143,000 current employees.