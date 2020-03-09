Dolly Parton says she wants to be on the cover of Playboy magazine for her 75th birthday

article

At 74 years old, Dolly Parton says she wants to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again.

In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the country legend said she had no plans to retire and would actually like to pose for the magazine for her 75th birthday next year.

"I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again. I did Playboy magazine years ago," she said during the interview.

Parton first posed for the magazine in October of 1978 wearing the iconic bunny outfit, ears and a rhinestone-studded bow tie.

“I thought it would be such a hoot if they’ll go for it, I don’t know if they will,” Parton said.

The singer also says she plans to continue making music.