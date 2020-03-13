Dollywood plans to open as scheduled, media day postponed amid coronavirus concerns

Dollywood officials said the park will open this weekend as scheduled but will postpone its Friday media day activities amid coronavirus concerns.

Thursday evening, park officials said the park would open as scheduled and that they had increased efforts to help prevent the spread of germs.

Dollywood Public Relations Manager Wes Ramey said the theme park is continuing to consult with its medical experts and is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.

“The exciting economic news we planned to share does not seem appropriate based on what is going on. It doesn’t feel right,” Dolly Parton said. “We need to focus on good health and praying for those who are affected. We know brighter days are ahead.”

Park officials also saying more than 300 sanitation stations had been added throughout the park and commonly touched surfaces would be cleaned more frequently.

“We’re diligently following guidelines from the CDC and working with our partners at Covenant Health,” Dollywood tweeted, linking Covenant Health’s information page about the coronavirus.