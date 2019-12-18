Domestic dispute leads to firing of deputy sheriff

article

A deputy sheriff in Mecklenburg County has been arrested on an assault charge stemming from a domestic incident, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.

Minique Jackson faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Jackson was hired in 2008 and was terminated from Sheriff Garry McFadden's office following the arrest.

“I’m deeply disappointed in the conduct of one of my deputies as we are bound by an oath to uphold the law," McFadden said. "All employees of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are expected to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct both on and off-duty. Violations of the law are not acceptable and in absolute conflict with the high standards of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.”

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at Jackson's residence and is being described as a domestic violence-related incident.