Domestic dispute led to charges against registered sex offender

A registered sex offender in Lincoln County has been charged with failing to report a change of address in Iredell County, police say.

Statesville resident Timothy Bryant, 50, was busted while police were responding to a domestic violence incident last Tuesday at 254 Trailway Drive. Information gathered showed Bryant had been living at that address. He listed as a registered sex offender at a different address and according to the law you must report, in person, written notification of an address change.

Bryant has a lengthy criminal history including assault on a female, trespassing, DWI, and cocaine possession.