Domino's driver says he was stripped down, assaulted, robbed on the job

A Domino’s delivery driver says he was stripped naked, pistol-whipped and robbed while on the job. He's warning everyone to be aware of their surroundings, now knowing danger can strike at any moment.

"We had a delivery and the guy who lived at the house where it was said he didn't know her," the driver, who wanted to remain anonymous, told FOX 46.

He says it started with a fake pizza order Sunday night. He was delivering to a home on Little Buggy Lane in Charlotte when all of a sudden, he realized he was set up.

"I got out to see if they had placed the order and they pulled the gun and told me to give everything. They searched my pockets and two of them got in my car."

He says three men came from behind the home the driver was delivering to and told him to take off his clothes and give all of his money.

"They had me get on my hands and knees and hit me with a gun about five or six times. Had me get up and had me strip and I'm standing in the street with just my socks."

The driver gave everything he had as the attackers hit him in the head with a gun. He says the men then tried to take off in his Honda Accord, but they couldn't drive it because it was a stick-shift.

"They wanted me to try showing them how to drive the car. I'm telling them how to drive a standard."

The Domino's driver says he finally got away after the men took off with his belongings. Right now, he's warning other drivers to be safe and watch your surroundings.

"You've got to be careful. It's tough though."

