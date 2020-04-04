Don’t fall for it: Stimulus check phone scams on the rise

With trillions of dollars in stimulus checks on the way, scammers are on the prowl. Even in the middle of a global pandemic scammers are still trying to take advantage of people.

"It's a field day, literally a field day for scammers right now because there is so much fear and panic and those are two things they can take advantage of,” said Tom Bartholomy from the Better Business Bureau.

Locally CMPD has been put on alert and studying national trends for COVID-19 related scams.

"There has been an increase nationally, which means it could come here,” said Deputy Chief Gerald Smith.

The Charlotte Chapter of the Better Business Bureau has received complaints about scammers targeting individuals over promised stimulus money.

"Literally the day that President Trump announced there was going to be stimulus checks to individuals, the very next day scammers were sending out emails, sending out texts and now phone calls,” Said Bartholomy.

Experts warn the calls may seem legit. The caller ID could say it’s the IRS calling. The person on the other end will tell you they need your checking account information and routing number so you can receive your stimulus money.

"What that scammer is telling you is true, except for that it's not the Untied Stated government. More than 100 million people are going to be getting this stimulus. The government is not going to be calling 100 million people to get their checking account information,” said Bartholomy.

In fact, the government should already have your account information based on past tax returns. The IRS is reportedly planning to setup an online portal for anyone's information they don't have.

If you receive a scam call, hang up and file a report with the Federal Trade Commission at this link. (https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/GettingStarted?NextQID=409&Selected=t#crnt)