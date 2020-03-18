Don’t flush those disinfecting wipes; even the ‘flushable’ ones can clog pipes, officials warn

article

While public health professionals are urging everyone to wipe down surfaces with disinfecting wipes to stave off coronavirus, Charlotte Water is worried a dramatic rise in the number of people flushing wipes will overwhelm wastewater treatment plants and home plumbing.

It’s important to throw wipes, paper towels, and other cleaning materials in the trash, not down the toilet.

Even if your wipes claim to be “flushable,” authorities say they will back up your pipes and create sewage treatment issues.

Trying to flush them “will clog sewers and cause backups and overflows at wastewater treatment facilities, creating an additional public health risk in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,” officials said.

When wipes create a backup, overflows can spill into lakes, rivers, and oceans — where the impact on public health and the environment will be even greater.