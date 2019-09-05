Dorian death toll in Bahamas rises to 30; U.S. businesses send relief supplies

article

Officials in the Bahamas say the country’s death toll from Hurricane Dorian has increased to 30.

Bahamian Health Minister Duane Sands told The Associated Press that in a phone interview late Thursday that he expects that number to be “significantly higher” in upcoming days as crews continue search and rescue missions.

Sands said the victims are from Grand Bahama and the Abaco islands and includes those who were injured and airlifted to New Providence island.

Dorian hit the Abaco islands on Sunday as a Category 5 storm and then hovered over Grand Bahama for a day and a half as a Category 4 storm.

U.S. based businesses are working to send relief and supplies to the devastated islands.

American Airlines says it flew a plane carrying 14,000 pounds of relief supplies to the Bahamas.

In a news release , the airline said a Boeing 737 flew from Miami to Nassau to drop off supplies for those affected by the devastation.

The airline is also giving frequent-flyer points to customers who donate at least $25 to the Red Cross.

American Airlines says airport operations are still being affected at airports in the Bahamas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

A Florida-based cruise line is setting sail and taking supplies, first responders and volunteers to Grand Bahama island and bringing back people who want to evacuate after Hurricane Dorian.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s CEO Oneil Khosa told The Associated Press more than 500 volunteers had signed up to travel Thursday evening from the Port of Palm Beach to help storm victims in Freeport. The company says those traveling need to be in a health care profession or work in construction.

Khosa says Bahamians who want to leave the island to go to Florida would have to be properly documented.

The company canceled its regular cruise trip to turn it into a humanitarian mission. The Grand Celebration ship has a capacity of 1,800 travelers.

Students from the Bahamas who have been affected by Hurricane Dorian are being offered free room and board at a historically black university in Virginia.

Hampton University announced Thursday that students from the University of the Bahamas can attend classes tuition-free at Hampton during this fall’s semester.

The school says that once the semester is over, the Bahamian students who wish to remain at Hampton can continue their education there at the regular rates.