Dorian evacuees camping out at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Government officials have been warning that Hurricane Dorian is not a storm to mess with, and mandatory evacuations have been put in place for coastal residents in Florida, South Carolina and now North Carolina.

Many of those who have evacuated are now calling the Charlotte Motor Speedway home.

Some people have been at the speedway before their doors were open, and they tell FOX 46, with Dorian is moving slow, they'll likely be camping out for the week.

“We’re just wondering, like everyone else, what's this storm going to do,” said Joe Yeckel. He came up from Deland, FL.

Yeckel got here over the weekend after the Darlington Race. Instead of heading back to the sunshine state, he's parking it here while Dorian does whatever it's going to do.

“House wise, it'll be able to handle the winds, but the trees worry me mostly,” he said.

The Speedway opened up their Rock City campground for free, but many we found were willing to spend a few extra bucks across the street at the speedway's camping resort because it has electrical hookups.

“We feel safer when we travel, and we're not going to wait until the last minute when they say to evacuate. We're going to go ahead of time,” said Florida resident Edwin Markham.

Markham lives in Bartow. He made his way up here when Dorian was still believed to be a Florida storm. Right now, he doesn't know what he'll go back to, but it likely won't be good.

“We’re going to come back to a real high-drenched area. When we were down there, our area in Bartow was overwhelmed to begin with,” he said.

For right now, this is their home--a home that may be seeing more residents in the coming days.

“You’re just waiting for it to get over,” said Yeckel.

Rock City campground is on Bruton Smith Boulevard, and they say there are bathhouse facilities open for evacuees.

Evacuees are asked to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office (6600 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC), which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway.

After-hours check-ins can be made in the camping section on the speedway's website. Guests can also reach the camping office by phone at 704-455-4445.

