Downed power lines causing major traffic on South Tryon Street just outside of uptown

Expect major delays Tuesday morning near uptown Charlotte after a power pole and lines fell into the road.

The incident happened along South Tryon Street at Bland Street Tuesday, Nov. 26. Utility crews are at the scene working to make the necessary repairs and clear debris from the road.

Utility crews are on South Tryon Street at Bland Street to make repairs to the downed power lines.

Currently, South Tryon Street is closed between Bland Street and Carson Boulevard.

No word on how long it will take to make the repairs and reopen the area. Expect heavy delays for your morning commute.