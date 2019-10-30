Dozens dressed as Spider-Man swarm UNC library

It may have started out at a trick, but it was certainly a treat for students at The University of North Carolina.

Dozens of people dressed as Spider-Man invaded one of the libraries on campus Tuesday night.

According to UNC's independent student newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel, roughly 40-60 individuals arrived at Davis Library around 10 p.m., all dressed as the iconic web-slinger.

Video shows multiple "Spider-Men" walk-in, gather together and pretend to shoot spider webs.

While they weren't catching "thieves just like flies," they were providing some entertainment for those in the library. Some even approached students. Others pretended to hammer out some work on computers before swinging off.

The Spider-Men were from a fraternity on campus, acting in an event, The Daily Tar Heel reports.