Dozens gather to remember owner of NoDa restaurant owner shot, killed while opening up shop

Neighbors in NoDa have been mourning the loss of an important man, who many say made incredible contributions to the community with his kindness and generosity.

Dozens gathered at Brooks Sandwich House for a vigil Tuesday evening to remember the life of co-owner Scott Brooks who was shot and killed just trying to open up shop just before 5 a.m. Monday.

“The is family. We talk outside of work and you couldn't ask for a single better person every single day,” said Payton Link, an employee at Brooks Sandwich House.

No one could have imagined that the place where he worked every day would be the same place that he died.

“You wouldn't think that someone would have the audacity to take someone's life that would give you the shirt off his back,” Link said.

Scott was a fixture in the community and those who knew him are just trying to understand the senseless violence.

“I’ve known them for 30 years. Every one of them, fine wonderful people. This is a terrible blow for this community,” said regular Pressly Gilbert.

CMPD is still working to figure out what happened while employees, friends, and loyal customers from paying their respects.

Brooks’ family was at the vigil. His twin brother David spoke briefly, saying the sandwich shop will stay.

"We are going to be back.”

The twin brothers had been operated the shop since 1973, making it a staple in the community.

The Brooks family says they are overwhelmed by the support from the community.

“He would say he's blessed to be stressed. And if he was here, he would see it,” said Scott’s niece Lauren Brooks.

And seeing that love is helping so many.

“Everyone loves him, no one has a bad thing to say about him,” Link said.

A GoFundMe has now raised more than $20,000 for funeral expenses and to help Brooks’ son through college.

CMPD is continuing to ask for information in this case. If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.