Dozens killed, several people missing after tornadoes level homes in Tennessee

Crews are still searching for a number of people who are missing following deadly tornadoes that tore through Nashville early Tuesday.

The number of fatalities rapidly increased as crews searched through debris. The twisters caused extensive damage, destroying dozens of buildings and homes, tearing off roofs and uprooting trees. Residents say the damage is devastating.



"We've been through lots of tornado warnings. Never thought that this would happen," one neighbor told FOX 46.

Some homes are almost unrecognizable following the tornadoes. The storms also downed power lines, blocking off streets and leaving thousands without electricity. Emergency shelters opened to help displaced residents and Tennessee's governor declared a state of emergency amid the devastation.



"Folks like this that surround this in an effort to help, that's hope in the midst of hopelessness, so I look forward to seeing that happen," another neighbor said.

The National Weather Service says the tornadoes came from a line of storms stretching from Alabama into western Pennsylvania. Tornado warnings were also issued for Alabama and the storm brought rain and lightning along with it.

"We couldn't get out and so I just kept kicking and kicking until we finally made a hole," said Ronald Baldwin, who became trapped by storm debris.



President Trump says the White House is offering assistance. He plans to visit Tennessee Friday.

"FEMA is already on the ground," Trump said following the devastating storms. "We send our love and our prayers of the nation to every family that was affected."

Tennessee was a Super Tuesday state, and several polling locations had to be been shut down due to damage.

