Dozens of birds appear to fly into NASCAR Hall of Fame building, killing themselves

A Charlotte woman captured a very creepy scene in Uptown Tuesday night where there appeared to be dozens upon dozens of birds running into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, killing themselves.

Holl Belle posted the video to her Facebook page, saying it was like something out of a movie.

"Oh my God, look at them all," she says in the video as what appears to be bird carcasses are littered around the entrance to the Hall of Fame building.

In the video, Belle speaks with a woman who says she works at the building. She says the birds had been slamming into the building for about an hour.

"There's something wrong with them," Belle says. "This is not ok."

CMPD reportedly responded to the scene to begin cleaning up the birds.

"Yeah, I feel like this is like the end of the world right now," the employee says.

"Yeah, like this is where it starts. This is where it starts," Belle responds.

FOX 46 is working to learn more about what happened with these birds and how CMPD is conducting the clean-up.