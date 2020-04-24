Dozens of doctors join with Atrium to form new practice in Huntersville

Dozens of doctors have found a new place to practice while their patients scramble to make critical appointments.

Nearly a month ago, a letter was sent to staff at the Holston Medical Group in Huntersville notifying staff that their anticipated termination of September 6 had been moved up by five months and their last day would be April 3.

Now three dozen of the doctors that were terminated are forming "One Health Family and OBGYN" offices with Atrium.

Atrium says with HMG closing, its doors the group left an estimated 70,000 patients without direct access to primary or OBGYN care.

According to the letter, the doctors with Holston were notified in march about their pending termination.

The letter says the office had seen a steep decline inpatient visits in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patients and family members took to social media to weigh in when the announcement was first made. One woman wrote this is a very big deal for any family going through labor.

“Y'all don't care about the patients. This shows it,” she said.

Another person added, “you should be ashamed! You have acted immorally and added so much stress to an already stressful time.”

Atrium released a statement regarding the new doctors that said in part quote "These new clinicians and their patients can now take part in our nationally leading and fully integrated healthcare system that provides health hope and healing for all.”

