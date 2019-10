article

The Stokes County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Emergency crews are currently searching for Cheyenne Sizemore, 15, who went missing from her home on Sunday, Oct. 6 near South Stokes School Road.

Anyone with information on the location of Sizemore is asked to please call Stokes County Communications at 1-800-672-2851 or 336-593-8130.