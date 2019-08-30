Dozens of hummingbirds swarm Mount Holly home

Video taken at a Mount Holly home shows dozens of hummingbirds swarming several feeders set up on a man's back porch.

"I guess they like what we feed them!" Jim Rankin told FOX 46.

Rankin posted the video to Facebook, garnering several questions from bird lovers who only hope to see so many of the tiny, quick-winged aves. He handed out the secret recipe for his hummingbird nectar to some quizzical commenters.

"We only use four cups water, one cup sugar and no red dyes as that will hurt them. We also have a butterfly garden with lots of flowers that they like."

He says the hummingbirds are a regular sight at his home in the Lucia area, and that he often sees a dozen or more birds on the porch duing the summer.

"What you see there on the video is what we see every day now. I would guess there’s 20 when they’re all here," said Rankin.

What an amazing sight!