Deputies search for missing 15-year-old NC girl

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl from Elon.

Deputies are asking everyone to be on the lookout for Kayla Brooke Bradley. They believe she ran away. Deputies said she was last seen at her home on Altamahaw Church Street in Elon, North Carolina on Wednesday, November 20 around 8 p.m.

According to a sheriff's release, Kayla was reportedly wearing a dark grey hoodie with pink lettering, dark blue jeans, and red high-top tennis shoes. She is 5-feet-tall. They believe she left her home in a dark-colored four-door car, but the make and model is unknown.

Kayla may be in the company of a male named Alex Fox who lives at several different places in Alamance County, deputies said. His age was not released.

Anyone who may know of Kayla's whereabouts is asked to call 336-570-6300 or 911.