Drive-by shooting at north Charlotte cookout injures 2 people

article

A shooting at a cookout in north Charlotte left two men injured Saturday night, according to authorities.

Police responded to calls around 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 regarding a gunshot wound victim near 4200 Welling Avenue. One victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The other victim was grazed and is also expected to recover, police said. Medic transported the more severe victim to Atrium Health CMC for treatment.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting but CMPD says a suspect has not yet been located.