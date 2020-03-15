Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site operating at undisclosed location in Charlotte

Drive-thru test sites for coronavirus are in the Charlotte area, but it appears they are being kept quiet so those who are the most ill can be tested.

Jeff Brokaw tells FOX 46 Charlotte his doctor recommended he visit a drive-thru testing site at an undisclosed location in West Charlotte. He arrived at the location Friday morning. He stayed inside his car while medical staff in full protective medical gear asked him a series of questions and took his temperature before testing him for coronavirus.

His test results took about 24 hours. Brokaw tells FOX 46 he was told Saturday morning that his test came back negative for coronavirus.

State and local leaders admit testing for coronavirus is still very limited. According to Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, in the first 10 days since the first confirmed case of coronavirus just over 100 samples have been tested at the North Carolina state lab. That breaks down to about 10 per day.

"100 tests at our state lab, so other labs are testing,” said Dr. Cohen.

Those tests are hard to track since aren't reported to the state.

In hopes of making coronavirus testing available to more physicians, the criteria for a coronavirus test changed Friday to patients who:

Have fever or lower respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) and close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case within the past 14 days; OR Have fever and lower respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) and a negative rapid flu test

The bottom line if you visit your doctor and are showing symptoms, you most likely will be given a flu test before being recommended for a coronavirus test.