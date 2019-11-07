Driver charged, 8 students treated at the hospital after school bus rear-ended in Stanly County, officials say

A driver has been charged and eight students were being treated at the hospital after a school bus was rear-ended Thursday morning in Stanly County, according to Superintendent Dr. Jeff James with the Stanly County School District.

The multi-vehicle accident happened at 7:19 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 on Hwy 24/27 while making a routine bus stop.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, the school bus was stopped to pick up a student near Converse Road when a distracted driver operating a tractor-trailer ran into the back of a pick-up truck, which caused the pick-up truck to crash into the back of the school bus.

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

The West Stanly High School - West Stanly Middle School bus #80 was carrying 25 children at the time of the crash. School officials tell FOX 46 that three students were transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment. A total of eight students and the school bus driver were treated for injuries at the hospital, they said.

The extent of the students and school bus driver's injuries are unknown at this time.

Advertisement

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Timothy Harrison, 36, of Charlotte, is being charged with careless and reckless driving. He was transported to CMC-Main for treatment of his injuries sustained in the crash.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and provide any additional details possible," Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said.

Check back for updates on this developing news story.