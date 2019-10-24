Driver charged in southeast Charlotte hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured

article

A driver has been charged in a southeast Charlotte hit-and-run that left a woman seriously injured.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police say 19-year-old Jasmine Kelly was the driver of a 2005 Infiniti G35 that struck a pedestrian on Monroe Road Wednesday night.

After the crash Kelly reported her vehicle stolen, police say. On Thursday, Oct. 24, voluntarily went to CMPD to be interviewed.

Hit-and-run driver seriously injures woman: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

Following the questioning, Kelly was charged with felony hit and run and filing a false police report.

The victim, 35-year-old Shannon Lynch remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there was a passenger in Kelly's car at the time.

Advertisement

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or Detective Justin Kupfer at (704) 432-2169.