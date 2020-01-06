Driver faces charges as 2-year-old injured in wreck

article

A two-year-old strapped into the wrong sized child restraint system was injured in a car wreck when the driver of the vehicle fell asleep at the wheel, an initial investigation revealed.

The accident occurred in Burke County Monday morning.

Officers responded to the accident involving a pickup truck and a van on US 64/NC 18 near Johns River Loop around 8 a.m. The pickup truck rolled over.

The 2-year-old was a passenger in the pickup truck and was being treated for serious injuries. Morganton resident Zach Netherton, 26, was the driver of the pickup and was also injured and transported to Carolinas HealthCare System in Blue Ridge-Morganton.

The initial investigation revealed that Netherton is presumed to have fallen asleep at the wheel. A child restraint system in the pickup truck was discovered to be of an inappropriate style for the child's age and weight. Netherton is facing multiple charges of reckless driving and a violation of child restraint system.

The driver of the van was transported by helicopter to Atrium Health CMC with serious injuries.

The roadway was shut down for about two hours due to the accident.