Driver in fatal hit-and-run turns self in, NCSHP says

The suspect accused in a deadly hit-and-run in Iredell County turned himself in to authorities Thursday.

NC State Highway Patrol says the suspect, Earle Vinson Blanton, 71, is in custody. Blanton is accused of hitting and killing a man who was walking along I-40 in Iredell County Tuesday evening.

The accident happened at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 on Interstate-40 west near Interstate-77.

TROOPERS SEARCH FOR DRIVER IN FATAL HIT-AND-RUN IN IREDELL COUNTY

According to troopers, 28-year-old Harold Dean Stewart III was possibly having a medical issue, was walking west on I-40.

As a passerby stopped to check on the man, a pickup truck ran off the right side of the roadway, sideswiped the concrete construction barrier, collided with the passerby’s vehicle, and struck Dean. He died at the scene.

Clanton's 1984 Chevrolet pickup was located and secured by investigators.

Charges are pending further investigation and consultation with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office.