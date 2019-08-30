Driver miraculously survives after construction zone wreck on I-77

article

A woman miraculously survived a multi-vehicle wreck Friday morning that occurred in the Interstate-77 construction zone, according to Huntersville Fire.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30 on I-77 at Exit 23 Gilead Road.

Firefighters responded to the scene for reports of a pin-in situation. It took crews nearly ten minutes to safely remove the driver from the vehicle.

Our crews extricated one priority patient and they are with Medic. I-77 northbound traffic will be affected this morning. — Huntersville Fire

The Huntersville Fire Department, as well as the Long Creek Fire Department, assisted law enforcement will reopening the roadway Friday morning.

Fire officials tell FOX 46 a woman was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.