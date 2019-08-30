Driver miraculously survives after construction zone wreck on I-77
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - A woman miraculously survived a multi-vehicle wreck Friday morning that occurred in the Interstate-77 construction zone, according to Huntersville Fire.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30 on I-77 at Exit 23 Gilead Road.
Firefighters responded to the scene for reports of a pin-in situation. It took crews nearly ten minutes to safely remove the driver from the vehicle.
Our crews extricated one priority patient and they are with Medic. I-77 northbound traffic will be affected this morning.
The Huntersville Fire Department, as well as the Long Creek Fire Department, assisted law enforcement will reopening the roadway Friday morning.
Fire officials tell FOX 46 a woman was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.