Driver slams into utility pole, leaving thousands without power in University City

A driver ran into a utility pole in the University area, leaving thousands without power Thursday evening.

CMPD said University City Boulevard was shut down around 8:30 p.m. between Pavillion Boulevard and East Mallard Creek Church Road after the car struck the pole. Drivers were encouraged to find other routes while crews worked repair the pole.

At the time of the crash, more than 2,200 people were without power in the area. By 11 p.m., the outages were down to about 1,900, but Duke Energy estimates that the power won't be fully restored until 1 a.m.

Police have not said exactly what the cause of the crash was or if the driver will be facing any other charges.

