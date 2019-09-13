Driver suffers medical condition, killed after crashing into fence in west Charlotte

article

One person is dead after medic said they suffered a medical emergency while driving and crashed into a fence in west Charlotte.

The wreck happened at 5:07 a.m. at the corner of Camp Greene Street and Freedom Drive. No word on how many vehicles were involved at this time.

The identity of the person who was killed has not yet been released.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story throughout the day.