Driver who fled in deadly hit-and-run turns self in

Police say the driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in Statesville on Thanksgiving has turned himself in.

A bicyclist traveling east on US-64 near Barry Oak Road in the travel lane was struck and thrown into oncoming traffic where he was fatally hit by a pickup truck. The bicyclist, later identified as 39-year-old Matthew Redden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richelle Brogan, 39, was the driver of the vehicle that initially hit Redden and stopped immediately but the pickup truck did not.

The driver of the 1994-2002 Dodge Ram lifted pickup with a loud exhaust that may be black or dark in color is wanted, officials said in a statement on Monday. Police said the truck could have damage to the driver's side front grill and headlight area. The driver, who has not been identified yet, turned himself in Monday afternoon.

The police report indicated that the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday and that Redden was wearing dark clothing and did not have a helmet on.